XCP-ng 8.1 Beta Rolls Out While Becoming Part Of The Xen Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 28 January 2020 at 12:50 PM EST. 1 Comment
XCP-ng, the Xen-based enterprise-focused hypervisor offering a Xen Server Linux distribution, has released a beta of its next feature release while formally becoming part of the Linux Foundation hosted Xen Project.

The Xen Project has announced that XCP-ng has become an incubation project within the organization to provide a fully open-source virtualization platform. "XCP-ng includes some key features inherited from Xen Project as the ability to live migrate VMs without interruption, scalability and security but also brings a whole new ecosystem as a modern Web-ui (Xen Orchestra), compatibility with recognized solution on the market (eg. Netdata) and turnkey installer to ease the adoption. XCP-ng provides a central, validated distribution that delivers Xen. Why is this important? It’s a streamlined way for users to gain access and creates a default go-to solution for the community. The inclusion of XCP-ng with its large and active user community into the Xen project creates a bridge between users and developers. The healthy flow of knowledge sharing ensures input from end-users gets incorporated into new releases."

More details on XCP-ng becoming part of the Xen Project can be found at XenProject.org.

Meanwhile also announced today is XCP-ng 8.1 Beta with pulling in Xen 4.13, using CentOS 7.5 with the Linux 4.19 kernel as the base OS, reliable UEFI support, better VM import/export performance, defaulting to EXT4, and having complete AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" series support.

More information on the XCP-ng 8.1 Beta release via XCP-ng.org.
