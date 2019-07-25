XCP-ng 8.0 Hypervisor Released - Based On Xen 4.11, Embeds ZFS On Linux, Adds UEFI
XCP-ng, the enterprise-focused hypervisor based on Xen Server that offers a web UI for management, scalability optimizations, live migration support, and other community features, is up to version 8.0.

XCP-ng 8.0 was just released today and it is based on Xen 4.11. This XCP-ng 8.0 release adds in ZFS On Linux 0.8.1, UEFI support, MDS/Zombieload fixes, a variety of new packages, and other features.

At a development level, XCP-ng is in the process of aiming to become a Linux Foundation project within the scope of upstream Xen.

Those wanting to learn more about XCP-ng 8.0 can do so at XCP-ng.org.
