Ahead of the imminent release of X.Org Server 1.20, several other X packages are seeing updates.
Xorgproto was recently updated with the new protocol header additions around non-desktop / leasing for X.Org Server 1.20. Now in starting off the new week is libxcb 1.13 and xcb-proto 1.13. These XCB updates bring support for buffer modifiers and multi-planar buffers through DRI3 v1.2 and Present v1.2. There is also related bits for leasing KMS devices to clients via the RandR 1.6 updates.
Alan Coopersmith meanwhile put out updates to editres, appres, listres, viewrest, and iceauth. Those updates aren't too notable.
'Tis the season for X.Org package updates, but it doesn't appear they will do a new official X.Org katamari release anytime soon: the last one was X.Org 7.7 in 2012 while there have been some old references to X.Org 7.8.
Package update details on xorg-announce. If you missed out details on the upcoming xorg-server release, see the X.Org Server 1.20 feature overview.
