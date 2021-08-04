X.Org Server Adds "Fake Screen FPS" Option

The X.Org Server has picked up a new "-fakescreenfps" option to help with VNC and other remote display scenarios.
Currently when any main hardware screen is powered off, the X.Org Server initializes the fake screen to a one second update interval. The X.Org Server will keep to that one second update interval for fake screens even if VNC or other remote viewing software is running, until the physical display is powered on.
The X.Org Server's new "-fakescreenfps" option will allow specifying a default fake presenter screen refresh rate to avoid the current 1 FPS behavior. The "-fakescreenfps" option will allow for as high as a 600 FPS value.
This option was merged last week for improving streaming software on X.Org with fake screens.
Completely separate, another merge this past week to X.Org Server Git worth noting now ensures that GLAMOR is initialized on the main device. The driving change there is ensuring a DisplayLink device driven via LLVMpipe would be able to enjoy GPU acceleration via reverse PRIME.
