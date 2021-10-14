X.Org Server 21.1 RC2 Brings Fix For Mixed VRR/Non-VRR Multi-Monitor Setups

X.Org Server 21.1 continues running slightly behind schedule but out today is a second release candidate of that upcoming xorg-server version -- the first in more than three years.
X.Org Server 21.1 brings Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for the xf86-video-modesetting driver, more mature Meson build system support, GLAMOR acceleration for Xvfb, X Input 2.4 with touchpad gestures, the DMX DDX has been removed, HiDPI improvements, and a large number of other changes that have accumulated in Git since 2018.
The first release candidate of X.Org Server 21.1 was published in September while a second release candidate was made today. X.Org Server 21.1 is finally materializing in H2'2021 thanks to developer Povilas Kanapickas stepping up to volunteer for release management duties.
X.Org Server 21.1 RC2 has less than one dozen patches, most of which are minor. The items worth mentioning in RC2 include a fix to the xf86 code for accepting devices using the Simple DRM "simpledrm" driver and the better handling of multi-monitor VRR/non-VRR setups. For those making use of systems where some display(s) are capable of Variable Rate Refresh (VRR / FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync) but others not, X.Org Server 21.1 will better handle the situation.
Up to now whether VRR was enabled by the xf86-video-modesetting driver code was contingent whether the last monitor to be plugged in was VRR-capable. That display plugging order no longer matters for X.Org Server 21.1 and the bit will be set if there is a VRR-capable display. This is also useful for X.Org Server 21.1's AsyncFlipSecondaries feature.
The list of patches for X.Org Server 21.1 RC2 can be found via the brief release announcement.
