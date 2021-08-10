X.Org Server 21.1 Will Aim To Release In The Coming Weeks

It looks like X.Org Server 21.1 (long in development the past few years as X.Org Server 1.21) will see a stable release in the coming weeks.
Following an early X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot in July after independent developer Povilas Kanapickas stepped up to put out a release, he's now going ahead with plans to make a stable release. Initially there was talk of potentially just releasing the Xorg DDX by itself similar to the standalone XWayland releases that started, but now things are moving ahead for an X.Org Server release sans stripping out the XWayland DDX code to let that continue on as a standalone release by itself without being duplicated inside future X.Org Server releases.
Povilas Kanapickas put out a plan to begin the driver ABI freeze in one week on 16 August and to then create an X.Org Server 21.1 release candidate on 30 August. Release candidates would then continue bi-weekly until X.Org Server 21.1 stable is ready for release.
The plan as well is to branch the X.Org Server 21.1 code for the first release candidate. Normally X.Org Server code doesn't branch until the actual release happens, but due to stripping out the XWayland code for the release, the branching will be done in time for the release candidates.
Finally several years after X.Org Server 1.20 and no one stepping up to organize the next release, it looks like X.Org Server 21.1 will materialize in September or October. Though given more Linux distributions switching to Wayland by default the emphasis is less important these days. The timing of this 21.1 release also makes it out of reach for seeing in Ubuntu 21.10 or even Fedora 35 but at least there we have XWayland standalone releases to enjoy.
Add A Comment