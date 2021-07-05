X.Org Server 21.1 Development Snapshot Released
There hasn't been a major X.Org Server release since v1.20 three years ago and not much interest in seeing a new release with more Linux distributions switching to Wayland-based desktops and XWayland recently seeing its own standalone releases. But now there is an X.Org Server 21.1 development release as the first step towards a possible new stable release in the future.

X.Org Server 21.1 is the next version succeeding the 1.20 series. The X.Org Server 21.1 code what was formerly known as X.Org Server 1.21 while in development prior to the versioning change this year.

This X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot has better Meson build system support, GLAMOR support for Xvfb, variable refresh rate support with the integrated xf86-video-modesetting DDX, modifier support is enabled by default, and X Input 2.4 support is present with touchpad gestures support.

There has also been XWayland improvements for this version albeit now similar to what is found in the standalone XWayland releases that began earlier this year.

While this is a development snapshot towards X.Org Server 21.1, there isn't any firm plan for actually progressing to a stable/official release. Independent software developer Povilas Kanapickas stepped up to put out this development release. Povilas noted in the 21.0.99.1 announcement, "Note that this development snapshot is nominally of whole X, there will most likely be no proper release. At least Xorg DDX is likely to go the same path as Xwayland."

Thus xorg-server 21.0.99.1 is now available for those wanting this snapshot of the current state of the X.Org code-base.
