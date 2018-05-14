X.Org Server 1.21 Opens For Development
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 14 May 2018 at 03:03 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Following the long drawn out and feature-packed X.Org Server 1.20 cycle, the 1.21 window officially opened up today.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat who continues serving as the X.Org Server release manager today did the post-1.20 version bump to begin allowing new feature material to land for this next cycle.

For the time being xserver Git is living as version 1.20.99.1 and Adam's latest codename is "Carrot and Ginger Soup."

No release plans have been posted yet, so it remains to be seen if 1.21 will aim to get back on a six-month release cadence like X.Org had been getting good at delivering on. Or if it will be like 1.20 where it was one and a half years in the making.

Likewise, no major feature plans have been posted yet but look for more X.Org Server 1.21 work on its new Meson build system support, continued improvements to XWayland, perhaps further refinements to DRI3, bettering the in-server xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver, and the other topics that have been hot recently like GLAMOR.
