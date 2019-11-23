While it's taking painfully long to get X.Org Server 1.21 organized for release, at least in the interim there continues to be new xorg-server 1.20 point releases that back-port many of the prominent fixes.
X.Org Server 1.20.6 has some fixes around PRIME GPU handling, XWayland now expands the RandR screen size limits, modesetting DDX driver fixes, various XWayland fixes, GLX vendor selection support courtesy of NVIDIA, syncing of the Intel PCI IDs from Mesa for the DRI code, and a variety of other fixes. There are ten bug fixes to XWayland code in 1.20.6 making for this being a fairly notable update.
More details on X.Org Server 1.20.6 via xorg-announce.
