X.Org Server 1.20.4 Released With XWayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 26 February 2019 at 03:19 PM EST. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Adam Jackson of Red Hat has issued the X.Org Server 1.20.4 point release with the latest stable updates primarily consisting of XWayland enhancements.

The xorg-server 1.20.4 release has just over three dozen fixes including a missing Intel Coffeelake ID for the DRI2 code, support to try loading the Nouveau DDX driver on NetBSD, and other random fixes. But most of the changes consist of XWayland alterations from fixing leaks to crash fixes to cleaning up this code that allows legacy X11 applications to run on Wayland.

The complete list of fixes for today's xorg-server 1.20.4 release can be found via the X.Org mailing list.
