It's almost been a half-year already since the release of the long delayed X.Org Server 1.20, but with no signs of X.Org Server 1.21 releasing soon, xorg-server 1.20.2 was announced today as the latest stable point release.
As far as the X.Org Server 1.20.2 changes, release manager Adam Jackson of Red Hat characterized the release as "Lots of bugfixes all over the map."
The complete list of changes can be found here and includes fixes to XWayland, the modesetting code, GLAMOR crash fixes, and a variety of other fixes for both significant and miniscule issues.
12 Comments