X.Org Server 1.20 "Avocado Toast" Released With DRI3 v1.2, VR Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 10 May 2018 at 12:49 PM EDT. 1 Comment
After more than one and a half years in development that is well off their past six-month release cadence, the long-awaited X.Org Server 1.20 has finally been released as this stable X11 implementation for Linux desktop systems not yet prepared to migrate to Wayland.

The X.Org Server 1.20 release brings DRI3 v1.1/1.2, new features for improving the Linux virtual reality (VR) experience, a number of XWayland improvements, NVIDIA proprietary driver support for XWayland, and a heck of a lot of other improvements and new features. Simply put, X.Org Server 1.20 is a huge release.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat who has been serving as the xorg-server release manager has just sent out his very brief release announcement while that mentioning since the recent release candidates have been fixes for the Present Extension, DRI3 buffer modifiers, and build system fixes.

For those into codenames, X.Org Server 1.20.0 is Avocado Toast. Given the significant amount of changes in xorg-server 1.20 and not too many end-users trying out trial releases of new X Server stacks, there's the likelihood of seeing many point/bug-fix releases to come.
