As was planned yesterday, X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate 1 has become a reality.
Adam Jackson of Red Hat announced the xorg-server 1.20 RC1 release a short time ago. See the RC1 change-log for a list of the hundreds of changes making up this release. Or take a look at our X.Org Server 1.20 feature overview to learn about the user-facing changes for this release that has been more than one year in the making.
Adam is currently anticipating the official release to happen around 20 March while until then will be weekly release candidates. The ABI for X.Org Server 1.20 is now considered frozen.
Today he also released xorgproto 2018.4 with the protocol headers for DRI3 and Present v1.2.
