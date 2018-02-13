With the feature-packed X.Org Server 1.20 going to be too late to make it into the April release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, a new X.Org Server point release is being prepared by an Ubuntu developer that does include some basic new functionality.
Longtime Ubuntu X packager Timo Aaltonen has created a branch of what he's hoping to find in the next 1.19 point release, xorg-server 1.19.7.
Timo has backported some OutputClass improvements done by Red Hat's Hans de Goede as he was asked to backport this for Ubuntu.
These backported commits build upon X.Org's OutputClass functionality. One of the features of the backports allows for overriding the default primary GPU via a Option "PrimaryGPU" "yes" in an OutputClass section.
Another patch helps in letting the NVIDIA binary driver happily co-exist on the same Linux system without causing any GLX module problems when its loaded, but short of the full server-side GLXVND work that's being prepared for X.Org Server 1.20.
More details on these OutputClass improvements can be seen from this Git search.
Timo has announced his 1.19.7 branch work on the mailing list. It's looking like xorg-server 1.19.7 will be what ends up shipping in the next Ubuntu Linux release as sadly 1.20 won't make it with its many VR HMD related improvements, server-side GLXVND, GLAMOR improvements, and more than one year of other changes.
