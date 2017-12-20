X.Org Server 1.19.6 Released
It's been more than one year since the release of X.Org Server 1.19 and with X.Org Server 1.20 still being at least some weeks away from release, X.Org Server 1.19.6 was released today.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat announced this xorg-server 1.19.6 point release today with just over two dozen fixes back-ported from the 1.20 master branch.

No really major changes with X.Org Server 1.19.6 but some GLX fixes, an XWayland fix, some minor RandR work, and other fixes.

Details can be found on xorg-announce. Jackson is planning to carry out at least one more 1.19.x point release in 2018 while hopefully by February~March we'll finally see xorg-server 1.20 materialize.
