AMD Linux Graphics Driver Could See Improved Test Coverage Thanks To Google
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 18 February 2022 at 05:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While the X.Org Foundation didn't participate in Google Summer of Code last year amid GSoC project changes, with this year's GSoC design having incorporate feedback from last year's changes, X.Org is hoping to once again participate in this summer initiative that sees student developers contribute to and engage with open-source projects. So far under the X.Org umbrella there is one project idea being solicited that has willing mentors and that is for improving the unit testing coverage of the AMDGPU kernel driver.

Rodrigo Siqueira and Melissa Wen have stepped up as willing mentors should any student developers want to get involved with Google Summer of Code with an interest in the Linux graphics stack. The project idea they are willing to help an interested student tackle is unit test coverage for the AMDGPU kernel driver.

The project idea is to provide KUnit integration into the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver to have basic unit test coverage of it. In particular, the initial focus at least would be around AMDGPU's Display Mode Library (DML). Besides the KUnit integration the hope would be that IGT GPU Test Tools integration is also added.

The GSoC 2022 project proposal would help a student developer passionate about open-source Linux drivers / GPU hardware to become more knowledgeable about them and experienced working on Linux graphics driver code. Meanwhile the improved test coverage of the AMDGPU driver would benefit all users in hopefully spotting new bugs and regressions before they impact end-users. With the unit test integration should help ensure better code quality.

See the X.Org Wiki if you are a university-aged student developer and potentially interested in getting involved with this year's Google summer of Code. More details on this year's GSoC 2022 program itself can be found at summerofcode.withgoogle.com.
