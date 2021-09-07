X.Org DMX Dropped After More Than A Decade Of Crashes

The X.Org Distributed Multihead X (DMX) DDX driver has been dropped from the X.Org Server source tree due to its rather broken state for more than one decade.
Xdmx is for distributed multi-head X serves as a proxy server so multiple displays for a desktop can be hosted from different machines / X.Org Servers and increasingly rare to find it used. As noted last week, the DMX DDX was on the chopping block since for about fourteen years now it's been rather broken -- trying to start any OpenGL clients with it will result in a crash. Back in 2017 was a proposed fix for this crashing on OpenGL clients but even that fix didn't get picked up.
Given how widespread OpenGL usage over the past decade and the lack of complaints, Xdmx is likely unused in any substantive manner these days or those using it are running a vintage software stack.
Following the discussion over the past few days about just getting rid of this DMX DDX, the code was stripped out today from xorg-server Git.
Its removal lightens up the X.Org Server source tree by some 54k lines of code.
