Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 21 January 2020 at 06:28 PM EST.
At last week's Linux.Conf.Au conference was an interesting presentation by longtime X developer Keith Packard on the early days of the pre-X.Org X Window System, the collapse of Unix, and how his views formed on copyleft licenses for building thriving communities.

Keith's LCA 2020 presentation is focused on the X happenings largely during the 80's and very early 90's. Keith's involvement goes back to the 80's during which he was employed at MIT as part of the X Consortium.

Below is his LCA 2020 video recording and there is also the PDF slide deck on this early X history.

