X-Plane Making Vulkan Progress; Flax Engine Tacking On Vulkan In Road To Linux

There are two separate but exciting adoption milestones for the Vulkan graphics API.
Laminar Resarch, the makers of the realistic X-Plane flight simulator, have long been working on adding Vulkan support. Ben Supnik of Laminar shared that they've now been successful in getting Vulkan rendering to work with this flight simulator. They have Vulkan working across AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel graphics hardware. They are also still pursuing Apple Metal support for better macOS support/performance compared to OpenGL.
While they have Vulkan and Metal support rendering to the extent that it's correctly rendering, they don't yet have plug-ins support and the virtual reality (VR) support is only working with OpenGL right now.
They don't yet have any public build available with Vulkan support, but more details on the current state for X-Plane can be found via their developer blog.
Separately, the Flax Engine is picking up Vulkan API support too for better cross-platform compatibility to complement their DX11/DX12 renderers. The Flax Engine is picking up Vulkan support in order to enable Linux, Android, and Nintendo Switch support. They are also implementing support for it with an eye on eventually offering ray-tracing support.
The Linux support isn't in the Flax Engine today, but those wanting to learn more about it can do so at FlaxEngine.com.
