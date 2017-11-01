For those wanting more usage statistics about Linux, the X-Plane flight simulator reports 1.4% of their users are currently running Linux.
While X-Plane is one of the most realistic flight simulators and just not a "game", the number may be insightful to you and those that enjoy bickering over Linux gaming percentages and other numbers. This is right in line with what we've seen in the past for Steam Linux marketshare and what we have heard from other game studios about their Linux sales generally hovering about the 1% mark and very rare to be anything significantly higher.
Though a bit unique with X-Plane's data is 34.9% of their users are macOS while Windows is at 63.7% and then Linux rounds it out at just 1.4%.
These are actual usage numbers and not any survey-type results. The numbers were shared on the X-Plane blog.
