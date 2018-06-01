X-Plane Flight Simulator Reports Linux Users At Just About 1%
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 June 2018 at 05:50 AM EDT. 11 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Laminar Research has published their latest usage statistics on the incredible X-Plane flight simulator software.

Most interesting to us on these stats for this leading flight simulator are the OS usage numbers... These numbers put their Windows market-share at 62.2%, 36.9% for macOS, and just 0.9% for Linux. Their macOS user-base is huge in relation to Windows but the Linux use remains understandably quite low.

When they last published X-Plane statistics in Q4'2017, Linux was at 1.4%, macOS at 34.9%, and Windows at 63.7%.

The ~1% Linux user-base for this advanced flight simulator is higher compared to the ~0.5% Linux usage on Steam while generally on par to the roughly one-percent Linux customer base we hear from other similar software. The Netmarketshare numbers and other browser-based statistics for the overall Linux desktop market-share still usually come in at about 2%.

These latest X-Plane numbers can be found here.

Laminar Research is currently advancing their flight simulator with Vulkan rendering support.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Is Bringing Total War: WARHAMMER 2 To Linux
A Closer Look At The GeForce GTX 1060 vs. Radeon RX 580 In Thrones of Britannia
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Now Out For Linux, Powered By Vulkan
THRONES OF BRITANNIA Launching For Linux On Thursday, Another Vulkan Game
Steam Linux Usage In May Creeps Up To 0.57%
Feral's Former Linux Team Lead Is Now Working For Unity
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%