X-Plane Flight Simulator Reports Linux Users At Just About 1%

Laminar Research has published their latest usage statistics on the incredible X-Plane flight simulator software.
Most interesting to us on these stats for this leading flight simulator are the OS usage numbers... These numbers put their Windows market-share at 62.2%, 36.9% for macOS, and just 0.9% for Linux. Their macOS user-base is huge in relation to Windows but the Linux use remains understandably quite low.
When they last published X-Plane statistics in Q4'2017, Linux was at 1.4%, macOS at 34.9%, and Windows at 63.7%.
The ~1% Linux user-base for this advanced flight simulator is higher compared to the ~0.5% Linux usage on Steam while generally on par to the roughly one-percent Linux customer base we hear from other similar software. The Netmarketshare numbers and other browser-based statistics for the overall Linux desktop market-share still usually come in at about 2%.
These latest X-Plane numbers can be found here.
Laminar Research is currently advancing their flight simulator with Vulkan rendering support.
11 Comments