X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Beta Released With Vulkan API Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 2 April 2020 at 01:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
For years we have been looking forward to X-Plane with a new Vulkan renderer to replace its aging OpenGL renderer. Finally today the X-Plane 11.50 Beta has been made public for this realistic flight simulator that supports Metal on Apple platforms and Vulkan everywhere else.

X-Plane 11.50 is in public beta as of today and has the initial Vulkan/Metal graphics rendering support. The X-Plane Vulkan support on Linux/Windows supports both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA graphics drivers.


More details on this inaugural Vulkan beta of the X-Plane flight simulator via the Laminar Research blog. I'll be running some X-Plane Vulkan vs. OpenGL benchmarks soon.
