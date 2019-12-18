One of the engine upgrades to Vulkan we have been looking forward to the most has been usage by the X-Plane flight simulator to ultimately succeed their long-standing OpenGL pipeline. Laminar Research shared on Christmas day that the X-Plane 11.50 release with Vulkan support is currently in private beta and will soon be available publicly.
As we roll into 2020, the X-Plane 11.50 public beta should be available soon for more widespread testing and ironing out any remaining issues. Vulkan'ized X-Plane should allow for better performance and more long-term potentials as well thanks to the back-end re-architecting for this mature and realistic flight simulator.
On the Apple side, Laminar is also adding Metal API support due to the OpenGL deprecation on iOS/macOS.
Those wanting to learn more about the upcoming X-Plane 11.50 public beta with Vulkan/Metal support can do so via this X-Plane blog post. Benchmarks of X-Plane 11.50 once available will be coming on Phoronix.
