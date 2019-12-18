X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Preparing For Public Beta With Vulkan Rendering
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 December 2019 at 10:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
One of the engine upgrades to Vulkan we have been looking forward to the most has been usage by the X-Plane flight simulator to ultimately succeed their long-standing OpenGL pipeline. Laminar Research shared on Christmas day that the X-Plane 11.50 release with Vulkan support is currently in private beta and will soon be available publicly.

As we roll into 2020, the X-Plane 11.50 public beta should be available soon for more widespread testing and ironing out any remaining issues. Vulkan'ized X-Plane should allow for better performance and more long-term potentials as well thanks to the back-end re-architecting for this mature and realistic flight simulator.

On the Apple side, Laminar is also adding Metal API support due to the OpenGL deprecation on iOS/macOS.

Those wanting to learn more about the upcoming X-Plane 11.50 public beta with Vulkan/Metal support can do so via this X-Plane blog post. Benchmarks of X-Plane 11.50 once available will be coming on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Unigine 2.10 Released With New Terrain System, Other Graphics Improvements
SuperTuxKart 1.1 Prepping Improved Internet Multiplayer, More Polishing
Life Is Strange 2 Released For Linux With Vulkan Rendering
Intel iGPU Linux Gamers May Be Better Off With The "Powersave" Governor
Life Is Strange 2 Releasing For Linux This Week
DXVK 1.5 Released With The Newly-Added Direct3D 9 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
The Kubuntu Focus KDE Linux Laptop Arrives
AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD