X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Bringing Vulkan Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 October 2019 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
For years we have been looking forward to the realistic X-Plane flight simulator rendered by Vulkan as an alternative to their long-standing OpenGL render and with X-Plane 11.50 that is finally being made a reality.

X-Plane has long offered great support for Linux on-par with their Windows and macOS support. X-Plane's OpenGL renderer has been showing its age for a while and now the developers at Laminar Research have confirmed their Vulkan (and Apple Metal) renderer support is coming with X-Plane 11.50.

X-Plane 11.40 is bearing release with physics improvements, many bug fixes, and experimental physics improvements for that release; X-Plane 11.50 meanwhile will follow that release, hopefully not too far into 2020.

Following X-Plane 11.50 with the initial Vulkan support will continue to be more rendering improvements to further enhance this impressive multi-platform flight simulator.

More details on the latest Vulkan plans for X-Plane via their developer blog.
