Besides X-Plane being one of the most realistic PC-based flight simulators, this flight simulator from Laminar Research has long supported Linux. Out this weekend is X-Plane 11.40 as the latest update and the last major release before they roll-out their long-awaited Vulkan graphics API support.X-Plane has long been using an OpenGL-based render while with the next major release, X-Plane 11.50, is where they will finally ship their big renderer rework where Apple's Metal API is used on macOS and Vulkan for other platforms.The Vulkan'ized X-Plane has been making good progress and still on track for v11.50 marking this important debut that can yield better performance and future-proofing.At this point Laminar shares their main blocker before launching the X-Plane 11.50 Beta is simply bug fixing. Among the areas they have been focusing on are better memory sharing and faster load times.Those interested in the latest Vulkan work on X-Plane can see this X-Plane blog post regarding the 11.40 release and upcoming 11.50 beta cycle with support for these modern graphics APIs.