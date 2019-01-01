X-Plane 11.30 Released As The Best Linux-Supported Flight Simulator
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 January 2019 at 06:42 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
X-Plane 11.30 is now available as the latest feature update to this realistic, cross-platform, mature flight simulator system that has long provided native support for Linux.

X-Plane 11.30 has a lot of improvements but it's not the release yet to introduce its long-in-development Vulkan renderer - that is still coming. It does though have a rebuilt shader system as part of its work in porting to Vulkan.

What X-Plane 11.30 does bring is a new air traffic control voice system, an aircraft particles editor, updates to autopilot and aircraft systems, the panel resolution was bumped to 4K, various user-interface improvements, flight model enhancements, better jet engine modeling, a start towards rewriting its networking code, and updated in-flight assets from the terrain to aircraft improvements.

More details on the big X-Plane 11.30 flight simulator update can be found at X-Plane.com.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
SuperTuxKart 0.10 Beta Released With Initial Networking Support
Godot 3.1 Reaches Beta As One Of The Most Promising Open-Source Game Engines
ETLegacy Continues Work On New Renderer 16 Years After Enemy Territory
Unigine 2.7.3 Released With Rendering Improvements But No Vulkan Support Yet
SuperTux 0.6 Released With OpenGL 3.3 & ES 2.0 Support
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome