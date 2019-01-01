X-Plane 11.30 is now available as the latest feature update to this realistic, cross-platform, mature flight simulator system that has long provided native support for Linux.
X-Plane 11.30 has a lot of improvements but it's not the release yet to introduce its long-in-development Vulkan renderer - that is still coming. It does though have a rebuilt shader system as part of its work in porting to Vulkan.
What X-Plane 11.30 does bring is a new air traffic control voice system, an aircraft particles editor, updates to autopilot and aircraft systems, the panel resolution was bumped to 4K, various user-interface improvements, flight model enhancements, better jet engine modeling, a start towards rewriting its networking code, and updated in-flight assets from the terrain to aircraft improvements.
More details on the big X-Plane 11.30 flight simulator update can be found at X-Plane.com.
