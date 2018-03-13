Per-Window Flipping In Present With XWayland Support Revised
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 13 March 2018 at 11:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
While the belated X.Org Server 1.20 is onto the release candidate stage, there still are some feature patches expected to land and among them is the per-window flipping support in the Present extension with support wired through for XWayland.

Worked on last summer via GSoC 2017 was this support by Roman Gilg with a goal of reducing tearing in XWayland windowed environments by adding per-window page-flipping support to Present and wiring that up to XWayland so those X11 apps atop Wayland wouldn't be bound to using just one buffer.

Roman today sent out the latest version of these patches for the X Server. The Present flipping is supported in XWayland when in root-less mode and using GLAMOR acceleration.

These latest patches, which will hopefully be merged to X.Org Server Git soon, can for now be found on xorg-devel.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
EGLStreams For XWayland Gets Updated
DRI3 v1.2 Lands In X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org Server 1.20 Is Now Available For Testing On Fedora
XCB & Other X.Org Package Updates Ahead Of X Server 1.20
RandR Leases Support For AMDGPU DDX Driver
X.Org Server 1.20 RC1 Released
Popular News This Week
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support