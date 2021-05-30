X.Org Server Lands X Input 2.4 Touchpad Gestures
While there are no signs of X.Org Server 1.21 shipping anytime soon, being merged today to the Git code-base is bumping X Input to version 2.4 with the introduction of touchpad gestures.

The X Input work to support touchpad gestures with the X.Org Server are now merged in place for the X.Org Server. The libXi support has already landed while the xf86-input-libinput driver handling has yet to be merged.

Povilas Kanapickas who has been working on this touchpad gestures handling code for the past year sums up the work as effectively routing libinput's touchpad swipe and pinch events throughout the X.Org Server.

More details for those interested in this X Input touchpad gestures support via this merge request that was honored today for Git, which will end up being part of the X.Org Server 1.21 release if/when that materializes.
