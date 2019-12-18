Controlling AMD Wraith Prism RGB Heatsinks On Linux Is Easy Now With CM-RGB
With the Wraith Prism heatsink fan included with many modern AMD Ryzen processors there is configurable RGB lighting, which unfortunately AMD hadn't publicly documented or offered a Linux utility for manipulating the RGBs under Linux. Fortunately, there is now a straight-forward solution for dealing with those Wraith Prism RGB LEDs thanks to the open-source and independent CM-RGB project.

Just like AMD doesn't offer any CPU overclocking client from the Linux desktop, they don't offer any RGB control software for Linux. But CM-RGB is a Python-written independent utility that is command-line based and allows easily controlling the heatsink's lighting under Linux. The program allows setting the lighting mode, color based upon hex code, brightness, and other factors.


Those wanting to try out CM-RGB with a modern Wraith Prism heatsink can do so via GitHub and Python's PIP.

With AMD's continually improving finances thanks to their increasing successful product launches after laying off their Operating System Research Center years ago, hopefully in 2020 we see more support from them in the Linux space in areas like this for non-critical areas but "nice to have" features.
