Wraith Master 1.0 has been released as the "feature complete" version of this Linux GUI application for providing RGB lighting controls for the AMD Wraith Prism heatsink under Linux.The open-source Wraith Prism was written via reverse-engineering in analyzing the USB protocol via Wireshark. With Wraith Prism 1.0, there should be similar functionality via the CLI and GUI to the official Windows application.Wraith Prism is written against the GTK3 tool-kit and interestingly uses the Kotlin programming language.

More details on Wraith Prism 1.0 via the release announcement . The code for this AMD independent RGB lighting solution is available via GitLab Another similar solution we covered last year is the open-source CM-RGB