Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Should Now Be In Good Shape With RadeonSI On Mesa 18.3
Earlier this month Valve developers began working on Mesa/RadeonSI fixes for Wolfenstein: The Old Blood to run nicely with the open-source Linux drivers while the game is running under Steam Play / Proton. The last batch of these fixes for The Old Blood are now in Git for Mesa 18.3.

First up is a revert to fix menu hangs in id Tech games like RAGE and Wolfenstein: The New Order.

For id's Wolfenstein: The Old Blood EXT_framebuffer_object was added to the core profile in Mesa.

Most importantly is this mesa defaults change that forces Wolfenstein: The Old Blood to launch with force_compat_profile that makes an OpenGL compatibility context used rather than a core GL context. Timothy Arceri of Valve commented, "This allows the game to run and seems to work without issues."

These patches were merged today and present for Mesa 18.3 that will be released as stable before year's end.


Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is powered by id Tech 5, was released in 2015 for Windows, and currently is available for $19.99 USD on Steam.
