Wireshark 3.0 Released With New Protocol Support, User Interface Improvements
Quietly released last week was Wireshark 3.0, the open-source packet analyzer software formerly known as Ethereal and previously as a GTK user-interface but now exclusively Qt.

Wireshark 3.0 features various improvements to its Qt5 user-interface while the GTK support has been removed completely, new translations/language support, a plethora of updated protocols, many new protocols supported, and various usability improvements.

New protocol support in Wireshark 3.0 includes:
Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL), Basic Transport Protocol (BTP), BLIP Couchbase Mobile (BLIP), CDMA 2000, Circuit Emulation Service over Ethernet (CESoETH), Cisco Meraki Discovery Protocol (MDP), Distributed Ruby (DRb), DXL, E1AP (5G), EVS (3GPP TS 26.445 A.2 EVS RTP), Exablaze trailers, General Circuit Services Notification Application Protocol (GCSNA), GeoNetworking (GeoNw), GLOW Lawo Emberplus Data format, Great Britain Companion Specification (GBCS) used in the Smart Metering Equipment Technical Specifications (SMETS), GSM-R (User-to-User Information Element usage), HI3CCLinkData, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) application level, ISO 13400-2 Diagnostic communication over Internet Protocol (DoIP), ITU-t X.696 Octet Encoding Rules (OER), Local Number Portability Database Query Protocol (ANSI), MsgPack, NGAP (5G), NR (5G) PDCP, Osmocom Generic Subscriber Update Protocol (GSUP), PCOM protocol, PKCS#10 (RFC2986 Certification Request Syntax), PROXY (v2), S101 Lawo Emberplus transport frame, Secure Reliable Transport Protocol (SRT), Spirent Test Center Signature decoding for Ethernet and FibreChannel (STCSIG, disabled by default), Sybase-specific portions of TDS, systemd Journal Export, TeamSpeak 3 DNS, TPM 2.0, Ubiquiti Discovery Protocol (UBDP), WireGuard, XnAP (5G), and Z39.50 Information Retrieval Protocol

More details on Wireshark 3.0 via Wireshark.org and the release notes.
