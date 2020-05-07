PipeWire Gets A Session Manager With WirePlumber
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 May 2020 at 03:02 PM EDT. 3 Comments
PipeWire, the Red Hat backed solution for providing modern management of audio and video streams that supports a Wayland-minded environment and also sandboxed applications with Flatpak while fulfilling use-cases set by JACK and PulseAudio, has a new session manager option.

In most basic terms, PipeWire session managers are responsible for connecting audio/video streams to the relevant hardware/software device. But PipeWire session managers also need to deal with security/permission aspects, device monitoring, and other policy decisions. WirePlumber is a new PipeWire session manager being developed by Collabora. The WirePlumber session manager has a modular design and other more advanced features compared to the basic session manager shipped currently by PipeWire.

Collabora has been working on WirePlumber in making PipeWire more suitable for Automotive Grade Linux use-cases and more. Those interested in PipeWire or curious about this new Collabora open-source project can learn more about WirePlumber from their blog.
3 Comments
