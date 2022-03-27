WirePlumber 0.4.9 Fixes Surround Sound For Some Linux Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 27 March 2022 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
WirePlumber is the increasingly used session/policy manager for PipeWire for audio/video streams on the Linux desktop. Out this weekend is WirePlumber 0.4.9 with some important fixes and improvements.

Perhaps most notable with WirePlumber 0.4.9 is ensuring surround sound support is properly exposed for more games on Linux. It was reported that some games within Steam were not able to enjoy 5.1 surround sound with PipeWire in a year-old bug report. A fix landed in WirePlumber a month ago to relax the format parsing within the si-audio-adapter module and this appears to fix up that issue. More details within this bug report.

WirePlumber 0.4.9 also has some crash fixes, addresses a race condition with the Zoom desktop app that could result in audio sharing to fail, Brave / Edge / Vivaldi / Telegram added to the Bluetooth auto-switch application list, and a variety of other fixes and minor improvements.

More details on WirePlumber 0.4.9 via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
Add A Comment
Related News
Dav1d 1.0 AV1 Decoder Released With Improved Threading, AVX-512 Support
MPlayer 1.5 Released To Advance This Open-Source Video Player
dav1d 1.0 AV1 Video Decoder Nears Release With AVX-512 Acceleration
MythTV 32 Released With Vulkan Rendering, Tons Of Other Improvements
VA-API Library 2.14 Released With AV1 Encode Interface
Google Releases AOM-AV1 v3.3 Video Encoder Update With Performance Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
IO_uring Gets New Features & Speed-Ups With Linux 5.18
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
KDE Improves Breeze-GTK App Experience, Discover Warns Users Of Proprietary Software
Asahi Linux Issues First Alpha Release For Running Linux On Apple Silicon
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11