WireHub Is Building Off WireGuard With Decentralized, P2P Secure Overlay Networks
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 February 2019 at 12:59 AM EST.
WireHub is a new open-source project aiming to provide decentralized, peer-to-peer and secure overlay networks that is tooled around the WireGuard secure VPN software.

Thanks to building off WireGuard tunnels, in less than ten thousand lines of code itself supports creating secure overlay networks while being decentralized with peer discovery, peer-to-peer and relayed communication, and other features.

If this is of interest to you, more information on this in-development project can be found via the WireGuard mailing list while the code to this open-source program is hosted on GitHub.
