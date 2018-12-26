WireGuard Is Now Available From Apple's App Store

While the WireGuard kernel module still hasn't been mainlined, it is becoming easier to use on other platforms. After some trialing outside of the app store, WireGuard for iOS devices is now available through the Apple App Store.
Just before Christmas, WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld had the official WireGuard app approved in the Apple App Store for iPads and iPhones. This open-source secure VPN tunnel can now be easily used from iOS devices thanks to its availability in the app store. This is good news considering more VPN services are even offering WireGuard VPN tunnels.
Details on WireGuard in the App Store can be found from Apple.com.
Donenfeld confirmed the authenticity albeit of beta quality. This WireGuard app is similar to what has already been available on Android devices.
But for Linux desktop users, WireGuard wasn't added to net-next so it doesn't look like it's coming now for the current Linux 4.21 cycle with its merge window currently open... At least the DKMS module support for WireGuard is in good shape. More details on setting up WireGuard for different platforms can be found at WireGuard.com.
