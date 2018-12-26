WireGuard Is Now Available From Apple's App Store
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 December 2018 at 05:53 PM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
While the WireGuard kernel module still hasn't been mainlined, it is becoming easier to use on other platforms. After some trialing outside of the app store, WireGuard for iOS devices is now available through the Apple App Store.

Just before Christmas, WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld had the official WireGuard app approved in the Apple App Store for iPads and iPhones. This open-source secure VPN tunnel can now be easily used from iOS devices thanks to its availability in the app store. This is good news considering more VPN services are even offering WireGuard VPN tunnels.

Details on WireGuard in the App Store can be found from Apple.com.

Donenfeld confirmed the authenticity albeit of beta quality. This WireGuard app is similar to what has already been available on Android devices.

But for Linux desktop users, WireGuard wasn't added to net-next so it doesn't look like it's coming now for the current Linux 4.21 cycle with its merge window currently open... At least the DKMS module support for WireGuard is in good shape. More details on setting up WireGuard for different platforms can be found at WireGuard.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Ruby 2.6 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler - Can Yield ~1.7x Performance Boost
WireGuard Issues New Snapshot, But Doesn't Look Like It Will Make It Into Linux 4.21
HandBrake 1.2 Released: Switches Over To FFmpeg, Early Support For GTK4
Facebook Releases HHVM 3.30 As The Final Version Officially Supporting PHP
RawTherapee 5.5 Released - Open-Source RAW Image Editor
AeonWave: An Open-Source Audio Engine Akin To Microsoft's XAudio2 / Apple CoreAudio
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux 4.21 Is Going To Be A Big Release To Jump-Start The New Year
Microsoft Announces "Project Mu" For Open-Source UEFI Alternative To TianoCore