Last week at Kernel Recipes 2018 in Paris, WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld presented on the Zinc crypto API that he has been developing for the Linux kernel to suit his in-kernel secure VPN tunnel needs but also to potentially replace the existing Linux crypto code in the future.
If you are curious about Linux crypto support, Jason has shared his Kernel Recipes presentation on Zinc and it's embedded below.
Zinc should end up being faster, lighter-weight, easier for developers to utilize, and prone to less security vulnerabilities.
Jason confirmed in an email to Phoronix that he is still hoping to get Zinc+WireGuard merged in time for the Linux 5.0 (4.20) kernel cycle. He is currently working on more changes as part of the review process.
