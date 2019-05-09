WireGuard Didn't Make It Into Linux 5.2 Due To Windows Port, But That Is Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 May 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
As for WireGuard not making it into the Linux 5.2 kernel, the lead developer of this secure network tunnel explained in an email into Phoronix that it was due to his focus on getting the WireGuard Windows support in order. But as of today that initial Windows port is now available and he'll be returning to focusing on the Linux code.

WireGuard founder Jason Donenfeld announced on Wednesday the pre-alpha release of WireGuard for Windows. The state is considered "pre-alpha" due to the code not being completely finished but it's considered to be fairly functional and just not yet fully performant and some missing features.

WireGuard for Windows features a similar interface to WireGuard on macOS. The Windows version supports DPAPI-encrypted configuration files, a multi-process service architecture, signed drivers for Windows Server 2016/2019, an updated mechanism, proper MSI installation handling, and compatible WireGuard tunneling.

Those wanting to learn more about WireGuard for Windows can read more in the pre-alpha announcement.

Now with that initial Windows code in order, here's to hoping WireGuard will be ready for debut in the late summer with Linux 5.3.
