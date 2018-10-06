WireGuard v7 Published As What's Hopefully Going Into The Next Kernel
6 October 2018
Jason Donenfeld started off his weekend by publishing the seventh and possibly final set of patches for the WireGuard secure network tunnel that is likely to be merged for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.

This seventh revision of this massive patch set, which also includes the new Zinc crypto code, addresses various issues raised during the ongoing review process. WireGuard v7 includes several big endian fixes, various ARM code improvements, various build/compiler changes, and a variety of low-level code improvements.

As written a few days ago, Donenfeld is hoping Zinc+WireGuard will be merged for this upcoming kernel cycle. He's planning on getting it to mainline via the net-next tree and we are closely monitoring that to see when if/when it lands.

Those wanting to try out the V7 patches for now can find them on the kernel mailing list.
