WireGuard Now Under Review, First Step Towards Getting Included In The Linux Kernel

After being in development the past few years, the first version of WireGuard has hit the kernel mailing list for review on its path to being included in the mainline Linux kernel.

WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld took this important step today to get the kernel upstreaming review started so that hopefully in a not too distant kernel this next-gen secure network tunnel can be mainlined in the kernel. WireGuard is widely regarded as a faster and cleaner VPN tunnel alternative to the likes of OpenVPN. WireGuard takes a simple design approach, makes use of the latest crypto standards, is high performing within the kernel, and aims to be an elegantly designed solution.

The V1 patches of WireGuard were volleyed today on the kernel mailing list. It's too late to be reviewed and merged in time for Linux 4.19, so that would put its inclusion out to Linux 5.0 at the earliest but depending upon feedback could be postponed to Linux 5.1 or later.

Those wanting to learn more about this in-kernel VPN tunnel can do so via WireGuard.com.
