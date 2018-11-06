WireGuard Is Now Available On Apple iOS
6 November 2018
While WireGuard didn't make it for Linux 4.20 to the mainline kernel, if you are using an Apple tablet or phone, there is now an app that allows you to use WireGuard on iOS.

Jason Donenfeld and the WireGuard team have officially released WireGuard for iOS in beta. The WireGuard application for mobile Apple devices remains free and open-source and allows routing your network traffic through this secure VPN tunnel. There still are a number of fixes needed to get WireGuard in good shape on IOS along with allowing the ability to toggle the VPN from the system settings, supporting VPN on-demand APIs, localization, state restoration, and other features but it's off to a very good start.

More details on WireGuard for iOS available via Monday's announcement.

This now makes WireGuard available for Linux (currently via DKMS), macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. For most Linux distributions there are third-party packages available for WireGuard until the mainline support is squared away. More details on this secure VPN tech via WireGuard.com.
