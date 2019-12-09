While there are some pretty great features for Linux 5.5, one that didn't make it quite in time was the long-awaited introduction of WireGuard as the in-kernel secure VPN tunnel. While it was a bummer it didn't make 5.5, all indications are at this point is that it will be in Linux 5.6.
With Linux 5.5 the crypto subsystem adopted some elements of WireGuard's "Zinc" crypto code and that in turn opened the door for merging WireGuard now that the cryptography side was sorted out. But WireGuard was too late for introduction in net-next even with a last minute attempt trying to get it into 5.5, but instead it's aiming early for merging to net-next to ensure it's timely introduction with Linux 5.6.
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld on Sunday night sent out the net-next v2 WireGuard patches now that Linux 5.5-rc1 was released and "net-next" is open for new material to ultimately queue for Linux 5.6's merge window around early February. That latest WireGuard revision will hopefully be reviewed quickly and land in net-next for more widespread testing by upstream network developers prior to the Linux 5.6 introduction. The new WireGuard revision simply adapts to the Linux 5.5 API changes and has another minor code tweak while most of the nearly eight thousand lines of kernel code to WireGuard remains the same.
WireGuard for the mainline kernel has been a long time coming but at least it should be here with Linux 5.6 and in the meantime the DKMS kernel module for WireGuard works great. The only downfall of it slipping past Linux 5.5 is that 5.6 will likely not make it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as the default kernel but rather the current 5.5 code.
UPDATE: WireGuard is now in net-next after the Git pull was done surprisingly quickly. It will be in Linux 5.6!
