The latest revised patches were sent out on Friday evening for WireGuard, the very promising secure VPN tunnel technology developed over the past few years by Jason Donenfeld.
This marks the fourth time these patches have been revised with this latest series fixing various issues discovered during earlier rounds of review, porting more crypto code to the new Zinc crypto library, documentation improvements, and other code improvements.
The code continues to be based off of net-next and Donenfeld welcomes for it to be pulled directly into inclusion into net-next, which once done would make it part of the next kernel cycle merge window. But at this point it's not clear when it will be pulled into the "-next" branch -- but it could be quite soon.
Linus Torvalds has already expressed his interest in WireGuard and hopes that it will be merged soon. WireGuard has also received praise by a US senator, the code has been evaluated by Greg KH, and there are many other interested stakeholders.
We'll know in the next few weeks if it will indeed make it for the Linux 4.20 (or what will likely be known as Linux 5.0) cycle.
If you've held off on learning about this open-source secure VPN tunnel, I would highly recommend you spend some time reading about this interesting project over the weekend on WireGuard.com. The v4 patches for review are currently on the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment