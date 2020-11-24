WireGuard For Windows Updated With Improved Installer, ARM/ARM64 Support

WireGuard's adoption continues growing with it recently having the accomplishments of being back-ported to Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, coming to Android 12, upstreamed into OpenBSD, and other accomplishments this year. The WireGuard developers have now also updated their port of this secure VPN tunnel technology for Micrsoft Windows.
WireGuard For Windows 0.3 is out as a big update bringing documentation improvements, ARM/ARM64 support so Windows users on the Raspberry Pi or relevant Microsoft Surface devices can enjoy this functionality, installer infrastructure improvements, improved configuration handling, support for split DNS tunneling, support for concurrently handling multiple tunnels, and performance/stability improvements.
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld also noted, "We've fixed innumerable bugs and made improvements to almost every part of the app, so things in general should run a lot smoother. Of particular note is support for higher resolution timers on recent builds of Windows 10."
Those interested in WireGuard for Windows can find out more about this significant version 0.3 update via the WireGuard mailing list. Downloads for WireGuard on Windows and other operating systems via the project site at WireGuard.com.
