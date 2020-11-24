WireGuard For Windows Updated With Improved Installer, ARM/ARM64 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 24 November 2020 at 12:03 AM EST. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
WireGuard's adoption continues growing with it recently having the accomplishments of being back-ported to Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, coming to Android 12, upstreamed into OpenBSD, and other accomplishments this year. The WireGuard developers have now also updated their port of this secure VPN tunnel technology for Micrsoft Windows.

WireGuard For Windows 0.3 is out as a big update bringing documentation improvements, ARM/ARM64 support so Windows users on the Raspberry Pi or relevant Microsoft Surface devices can enjoy this functionality, installer infrastructure improvements, improved configuration handling, support for split DNS tunneling, support for concurrently handling multiple tunnels, and performance/stability improvements.

WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld also noted, "We've fixed innumerable bugs and made improvements to almost every part of the app, so things in general should run a lot smoother. Of particular note is support for higher resolution timers on recent builds of Windows 10."

Those interested in WireGuard for Windows can find out more about this significant version 0.3 update via the WireGuard mailing list. Downloads for WireGuard on Windows and other operating systems via the project site at WireGuard.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Microsoft Releases .NET 5.0 With Many Performance Improvements, Continued Linux Work
Mesa 21.0 Merges Direct3D 12 Gallium3D Driver
It's Now Even Easier Setting Up Windows Subsystem For Linux On Windows 10
Mesa 20.3 Can Now Consume SPIR-V Binaries Generated By LLVM's libclc
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux