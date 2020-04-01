WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 12 May 2020 at 07:05 AM EDT.
With the WireGuard secure VPN tunnel having been upstreamed in the Linux 5.6 kernel, developer attention recently turned to OpenBSD and porting the very promising VPN technology to its kernel.

Jason Donenfeld and Matt Dunwoodie announced WireGuard for the OpenBSD kernel and posted the patches this week for review.

Matt noted that they should be ready for further development of their WireGuard OpenBSD code to happen now within the upstream source tree should it be accepted.

WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld commented, "We've worked together closely on this for a long time, and I think this is a high quality implementation with a lot of the same security design principles as our Linux implementation. In a way, WireGuard's minimalism fits into and was inspired by OpenBSD's overall design philosophy. Looking forward to seeing how things pan out on the mailing list there; I'm optimistic."

While WireGuard is most often talked about in the Linux context, it is supported on many platforms as outlined on the project's installation page.
