WireGuard is to be merged for Linux 5.6 and is already staged in the net-next tree while for those on pre-5.6 kernels going as far back as Linux 3.10, a new out-of-tree module release is now available.
Jason Donenfeld today released wireguard-linux-compat v0.0.20191226 as the newest release of the WireGuard kernel module that can be built on Linux 3.10 through Linux 5.5 kernels. This snapshot follows a rework to their repository configuration in better aligning now towards an upstream Linux mainline kernel workflow.
Details within today's release announcement. Jason noted that once Linux 5.6 is out, they will be transitioning to a "v1.0.x" versioning scheme for the WireGuard module. Even after Linux 5.6 is out, the "module" support will continue to be maintained for those on older kernels or non-mainline-current kernels.
Meanwhile for the user-space components of WireGuard is the wireguard-tools release also updated today.
