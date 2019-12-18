WireGuard Issues New Module Release, 1.0 Coming With Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 December 2019 at 02:13 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
WireGuard is to be merged for Linux 5.6 and is already staged in the net-next tree while for those on pre-5.6 kernels going as far back as Linux 3.10, a new out-of-tree module release is now available.

Jason Donenfeld today released wireguard-linux-compat v0.0.20191226 as the newest release of the WireGuard kernel module that can be built on Linux 3.10 through Linux 5.5 kernels. This snapshot follows a rework to their repository configuration in better aligning now towards an upstream Linux mainline kernel workflow.

Details within today's release announcement. Jason noted that once Linux 5.6 is out, they will be transitioning to a "v1.0.x" versioning scheme for the WireGuard module. Even after Linux 5.6 is out, the "module" support will continue to be maintained for those on older kernels or non-mainline-current kernels.

Meanwhile for the user-space components of WireGuard is the wireguard-tools release also updated today.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.5-rc3 Released With A Lot Of Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
DMA-BUF HEAPS Coming To Linux 5.6, Poulsbo Pops Back Up To Get Page-Flipping
Linux 5.5-rc2 Kernel Released
WireGuard Lands In Net-Next While It Waits For Inclusion In Linux 5.6
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
The Kubuntu Focus KDE Linux Laptop Arrives
AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree