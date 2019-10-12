WireGuard is still working on transitioning to the Linux kernel's existing crypto API as a faster approach to finally make it into the mainline kernel, but for those using the out-of-tree WireGuard secure VPN tunnel support, a new development release is available.
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld released v0.0.20191012 this weekend as the newest out-of-tree version of this promising open-source secure network technology. With this new version Binder is now used on Android 10 for setting the DNS, wg-dynamic now betters handle the updating of peers, counters are now compared while holding a write lock, and other small internal changes. This release doesn't have any notable changes on the crypto front.
More details via the WireGuard mailing list.
