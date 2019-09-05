WireGuard 0.0.20190905 was released on Thursday by lead developer Jason Donenfeld.
WireGuard 0.0.20190905 is the newest snapshot for this secure VPN tunnel that has been making waves in recent years. While WireGuard has been brought to many operating systems and mobile platforms, WireGuard itself is still considered "experimental but fairly stable."
With that said, WireGuard isn't expected to be mainlined with the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle. There hasn't been any recent round of code review on WireGuard itself or its Zinc crypto API (previously a contentious point) for going mainline. Without that final sign-off yet ahead of the Linux 5.4 merge window opening in just one week, it doesn't look like WireGuard will make it into a stable Linux kernel release in 2019 -- to much sadness as we're quite eager to see WireGuard's more widespread adoption.
This new WireGuard snapshot brings various compatibility improvements, immediate rekeying of all peers when changing the device private key, Kbuild integration improvements, security hardening enhancements for the Windows tools port, and various other enhancements.
More details and download links for the new WireGuard snapshot at the WireGuard mailing list. Those unfamiliar with WireGuard can learn more about this exciting open-source, cross-platform network security tech at WireGuard.com.
