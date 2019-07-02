WireGuard 0.0.20190702 has been released as the newest snapshot for this increasingly popular open-source network VPN tunnel that has showed much potential and has now been ported to all major platforms.
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 is available for those interested. To much dismay, it doesn't look like the kernel module will make it into the upcoming Linux 5.3 merge window. As of writing, the code still hasn't been queued into net-next for merging into the Linux 5.3 merge window in early July. But for that to happen anyhow, WireGuard would likely still need to survive another round of code review on the Linux kernel mailing list along with its Zinc crypto API. We haven't seen that happen yet so long story short the WireGuard Linux support will likely still need to rely upon the DKMS out-of-tree kernel module for another round.
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 does bring improvements for building it on older compiler toolchains, a sample launchd file is now included for macOS servers, various platform/kernel compatibility updates, support for the stock RHEL8 kernel, making use of coarse ktime, and other code improvements.
More details on this new WireGuard snapshot via the release announcement.
4 Comments