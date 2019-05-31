WireGuard Sees New Snapshot With Windows, Linux & BSD Updates
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld has released a new snapshot of this secure network tunnel software to close out May.

WireGuard 0.0.20190531 is now available for testing across all supported platforms. This latest snapshot brings improvements to the major platforms, including Windows and FreeBSD.

WireGuard 0.0.20190531 brings a Windows compatibility layer to its tools to go along with the newly-added Windows support, kernel race condition fixes for FreeBSD, improvements for running under QEMU, various updates for usage with the Linux 5.2 kernel, and other tooling updates.

The list of WireGuard changes for this release can be found via the project mailing list.

We're crossing our fingers that WireGuard will finally be mainlined with the Linux 5.3 kernel. The mainlining effort of WireGuard to the Linux kernel was rather stalled recently while the developers were devoted to bringing up their Windows port, but thankfully that's now squared away. Hopefully soon a new round of review will happen for the WireGuard kernel module.

Those unfamiliar with this exciting open-source secure VPN tunnel software can learn more at WireGuard.com.
